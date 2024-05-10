200 Fedex Volunteers Make A Positive Impact With Rise Against Hunger

(MENAFN- 3BL) April is Global Volunteer Month, and we want to thank our volunteers for their commitment to do good. To celebrate, let's look back at one of the nonprofits that's a favorite among FedEx team members - Rise Against Hunger .

One year ago, FedEx team members across the globe held volunteer events in their local communities to mark a special day, our 50th anniversary.

In our world headquarters city of Memphis, TN, FedEx volunteers worked together to package 50,000 nutritious meals on behalf of Rise Against Hunger , a nonprofit growing a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives, and responding to emergencies. Added to the meals packaged on MLK Day earlier in 2023, FedEx volunteers in the U.S. contributed close to 221,000 meals.

The majority of those meals, over 160,000, shipped to the Philippines to support the programs of in-country partners International Care Ministries and Convoy of Hope. With over 44% of the population of the Philippines facing moderate or severe food insecurity, these meals are critical to meeting the immediate nutritional needs of children and families.“It is incredibly rewarding to see the meals that we packaged in the hands of families on the other side of the world,” says Alexandra Martin, FedEx volunteer.

***Philippine images and video published with the permission of Rise Against Hunger