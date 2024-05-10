               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
India Needs To Assert Its Superpower Arrival


5/10/2024 10:16:38 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) India, having recently surpassed China as the world's most populous country, stands as the fastest-growing major economy globally and set to become the world's third-largest economy within the next five years.

With its vast geographical expanse ranking it as the world's seventh-largest country and its military prowess securing it the fourth position in the Global Firepower Index 2024, India exhibits the quintessential attributes of a great power.

Moreover, India boasts a vibrant democracy, a robust IT sector and an influential diaspora community that has made significant strides in attaining positions of power across the globe. This transformation is particularly remarkable considering India's impoverished state just 75 years ago when it gained liberation from Western colonialism.

This liberation, predominantly realized in the political domain, has not however been fully reflected in India's cultural landscape. The dominance of liberal-internationalist ideologies, propagated by Western-educated leaders such as Nehru and Menon, has often overshadowed India's rich cultural and intellectual traditions.

Asia Times

