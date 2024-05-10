Azerbaijan To Participate At 63Rd Plenary Session Of PABSEC General Assembly In Tirana

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 63rd plenary session of the General Assembly of theParliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation(PABSEC) is set to convene in Tirana, Albania's capital, Azernews reports.

Representing Azerbaijan at the event will be Eldar Guliyev,Chairman of the Milli Majlis Counting Commission and Head of thePABSEC Azerbaijani delegation, along with Musa Guliyev, Chairman ofthe Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis, as wellas MPs Jala Ahmadova and Kamran Bayramov.

The Draft Agenda for the General Assembly encompasses key topicssuch as "Strengthening Regional Economic Cooperation to EnhanseEncountering Common Security Challenges", "Cooperation among theBSEC Member States in Energy Trading", "The Role of Parliaments inPromoting Intercultural Dialogue and Tolerance in the Fight againstHate Speech", "Investing in Human Capital for Innovation andProsperity in the BSEC Region".

Azerbaijani MPs will actively contribute their perspectives onthe agenda items during the assembly.