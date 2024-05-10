Cisdem Released Video Compressor For Windows With Effective Media Compression Features

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 17, 2024, Cisdem announced the release of Cisdem Video Compressor for Windows 2.0.0, a powerful tool for compressing video and audio files quickly and with high quality.



"Cisdem Video Compressor is our latest addition to our multimedia software lineup this year. It's a dedicated tool designed for fast and quality-assured compression of media content," said Edward Riley, Cisdem's project manager, "our goal is to reduce file size effectively while maintaining quality and dimensions. It can automatically compress files based on a compression ratio, and also offers output parameters to cater customization needs of all users."



Main Features of Cisdem Video Compressor:

-Compress Video

Support MP4, MKV, MOV, WebM, AVI and other video formats, and offer codec, resolution and frame rate options. It can easily handle large files such as 1080p, 4K and 8K UHD videos, reducing file size without sacrificing quality.

-Compress Audio

Support any audio format, including MP3, M4A, WAV, FLAC, WMA and more, with audio codec, sample rate and channel options to configure.

-Precise Compression

Compress video and audio by percentage, target size, quality or bitrate (VBR or CBR). The software can display the output file size in real time based on your preferences.

-Convert Feature

Support converting video to 9 popular video formats and convert any audio to MP3 and WMA.

-Batch Compression

Compress multiple media files in bulk with just one click, saving time and effort.

-Built-in Media Player

Play the original media and preview compression effects before compressing.

-Hardware Acceleration

Support Intel QSV, AMD and NVIDIA hardware acceleration, enabling fast compression with less power usage.

-User-friendly Interface

Cisdem Video Compressor adopts an intuitive and simple UI, easy to use for everyone.



Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Compressor for Windows is available for download and purchase at One can purchase a full version for 1 PC for $39.99 and enjoy lifetime free upgrades. Get free trial now at



About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company dedicated to developing high-efficient and affordable consumer products, including multimedia software, PDF and utility tools. The software released by Cisdem have received widespread supports from users in over 160 countries. For more information about Cisdem and its products, please visit

