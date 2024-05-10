Char Dham Yatra 2024: How To Do Online/Offline Registration? Routes To Kedarnath, Badrinath And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Char Dham yatra is set to begin on May 10 and the doors of Kedarnath reopened to pilgrims following their annual closure over the winter season. These well-known temples, located in the Garhwal Himalayas, close every winter due to heavy snowfall and reopen in the summer. Now as the yatra begins, here are a few factors to keep in mind, how online and offline registration can be done and the routes to

Kedarnath, Badrinath,

Yamunotri, and

Gangotri.

Char Dham Yatra's key facts

This year's Char Dham Yatra began on May 10, with the opening of three of the four shrines: Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath. The doors to Badrinath will open on May 12. The Char Dham Yatra has significant spiritual importance in Hinduism. This tour normally lasts from April to May and October to November. It is considered that the Char Dham Yatra should be completed in a clockwise orientation. As a result, the pilgrimage begins in Yamunotri, then moves on to Gangotri, Kedarnath, and lastly Badrinath.

Char Dham Yatra registration

To participate in the Char Dham Yatra, you must register at the registration center. Alternatively, registration can be completed via the Tourist Care Uttarakhand app, which is accessible on both Android and iOS. Registration is also possible via WhatsApp. Send the message "Yatra" to +91 8394833833 to start the registration procedure.

Registration has been mandatory since 2014. Each devotee is given a QR code. By enrolling, you will gain access to attractions and other services such as puja reservations, helicopter service, and darshan timings. If you want assistance, please phone 0135-1364 or contact info[at]gmail. com.

Offline registration

You can also register offline at physical centers. Registration points are available at: Haridwar Rahi Hotel, Rishikesh ISBT, Rishikesh Gurdwara, Janki Chatti, Sonprayag, Barkot Hina (Uttarkashi), Pankhi, Joshimath, Gaurikund and Govind Ghat.

Route to Badrinath

Rishikesh and Haridwar have convenient bus and cab services. Badrinath is about 300 km from Rishikesh and 320 km from Haridwar.

Route to Kedarnath

You can take Yatra buses from Rishikesh or Haridwar to Kedarnath. Additionally, cab services are available from Haridwar and Rishikesh to Gaurikund, the final road stop before Kedarnath. Once at Gaurikund, you must go on a 17-kilometer uphill journey to Kedarnath Dham. You can also use pony, doli (palanquin), and helicopter shuttle services.

Route to Gangotri

Gangotri has strong road connectivity. The distance between Rishikesh and Gangotri is around 270 kilometers, and passengers may simply book buses or cabs from Rishikesh and Haridwar.

Route to Yamunotri

To reach Yamunotri, the first stop on the Char Dham pilgrimage, travel to Janki Chatti, which is around 220 kilometers from Rishikesh by car. Taxis and buses are easily accessible. From here, begin the 5-kilometer uphill hike to Yamunotri Dham. Pony and doli services are available.