Tamil Nadu: Explosion At Fireworks Factory In Sivakasi; 8 Dead, Including Women

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi. Reports indicate that 8 individuals, including five women, lost their lives in the fire accident, with 7 others sustaining injuries. Among the injured, two individuals' conditions are reported to be critical. Rescue operations are underway at the accident site. The eight people who died were working in the firecracker factory.

The police said they are investigating what led to the explosion.

Fire engulfed a private firecracker manufacturing unit located at Sengamalapatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district.

Following the explosion, the entire factory was engulfed in flames. Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene and are actively working to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time. Efforts are focused on preventing the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Critically injured workers have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, operations are challenging due to heavy smoke engulfing the entire factory premises.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin extended condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased workers and said relief aid would be provided with the approval of the Election Commission.

“I have immediately contacted the District Collector of Virudhunagar and instructed them to carry out the rescue operations as soon as possible and have also directed to ensure that the injured get proper treatment,” he posted on X.