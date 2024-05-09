Prime Minister Of Ireland To Take Part In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris the issue of holding the first Peace Summit for Ukraine.

Zelensky announced this on the social network X following a telephone conversation with the Irish prime minister, Ukrinform reports.

“Neutral Ireland does not mean indifferent to injustice and restoration of peace. Just in a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Simon Harris confirmed his personal participation in the Peace Summit,” Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, they also discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of demining.

In addition, he emphasized, they agreed to instruct the teams to start working on a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration as soon as possible.

As previously reported, Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić will take part in the Peace Summit.