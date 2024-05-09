Manoj Bajpayee Shows Up As Desi Action Hero In 'Bhaiyya Ji' Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film 'Bhaiyya Ji,' starring Manoj Bajpayee, was unveiled at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Thursday.

The film marks Manoj's 100th film and showcases him in a new avatar, excelling in action-packed sequences.

The trailer of the film begins with Suvinder Vicky's character asking who Bhaiyya ji is and what's the magnitude of his power.

The trailer then establishes the titular character in the classic third-person monologue by the character of a Pandit.

Manoj then makes a stunning entry into the frame, showcasing numerous high-speed shots and action sequences that closely resemble the ones executed in Telugu cinema.

In fact, the director of the film, Apoorv Singh Karki, told the media stationed at the venue that his vision was to bring the best elements of Bhojpuri and Southern cinema.

Manoj, who is 'baap of Robinhood', is then shown to avenge the murder of his brother from Suvinder Vicky and his ilk. He sprints, bashes the goons, wields the weapon, and does everything that a massive commercial hero is supposed to do.

The trailer also features a rooted background score that goes perfectly well with the visuals.

The film has been produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios Production.

The film is set to release on May 24.