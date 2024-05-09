(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Siam Piwat reaffirms its position as Thailand's No.1 global destination developer, with ICONSIAM and Siam Paragon winning world-class awards once again" data-link=" Piwat reaffirms its position as Thailand's No.1 global destination developer, with ICONSIAM and Siam Paragon winning world-class awards once again" class="whatsapp">Shar ICONSIAM and Siam Paragon ascends global ranks - steadfast on becoming world's most recognized destinations in Thailand

6 World-Class Experiential Destinations under Siam Piwat, including award-winning Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM.

ICONSIAM - Thailand's new iconic global landmark on the Chao Phraya River

Siam Paragon - the first and the biggest world-class shopping and entertainment phenomenon in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2024 -a leading real estate and retail developer, the owner and operator of world-renowned destinations such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkokhas once again reaffirmed its position as the ultimate must-visit destination for travelers from across the globe, having been named by a prominent retail business media as. This reflects the strength and potential of Siam Piwat Group in leveraging innovative ideas to bring to life projects that set a new paradigm for co-creation and create synergy with experts from all sectors nationwide, thus creating shared value for communities, society, and the country.ICONSIAM is a convergence of wonders, with elements of art and culture seamlessly integrated into the ultimate shopping and entertainment experience. In addition to its Seven Wonders, ICONSIAM has created first-ever phenomena never before seen in Thailand, through iconic world-class events, such as the spectacular Amazing Thailand Countdown, a grand celebration that has brought joy to the audience worldwide, solidifying the Chao Phraya River as Thailand's No.1 global countdown destination through the years. In addition, to further establish its status as an art destination, ICONSIAM has brought to life various awe-inspiring art phenomena, including the Da Vinci Alive Bangkok, the most spectacular immersive digital art exhibition in the world. Held at ICONSIAM, it was the first such event in Thailand and the most complete of its kind in Asia.As one of the world's best luxury destinations and the number one destination for Thai and international visitors from across the world,has established itself as the ultimate hotspot for brands seeking to debut their new concept stores or collections in Southeast Asia and Asia. The latest among these is, which has launched the exclusive, presenting the 'JENTLE SALON' collection, a collaboration between the Korean eyewear brand and Jennie BLACKPINK, reflecting her unique identity. The pop-up store is open from today until May 31, 2024, on M Floor, Jewel Zone, Siam Paragon.Siam Paragon has also established itself as the epicenter of world-class luxury experiences through collaborations with various partners and leading brands, including, which has launched, transforming Parc Paragon into an immersive new shopping destination, receiving a great response in the past week.In addition,, having enjoyed tremendous success following the launch of its first flagship store in Thailand at Siam Paragon last year, is set to open a Pop-up Summer Resort collection this May, while Tiffany & Co. is scheduled to unveil its first flagship store in Southeast Asia in May at Siam Paragon as well. This also underscores its strength as the most comprehensive world-class shopping center in Thailand.Another major entertainment phenomenon at Siam Paragon is '' the first fan meeting tour of the wildly popular bandin Thailand, to be held on June 29 at Paragon Hall on the 5th floor. The event was met with such overwhelming reception that an additional session was added., the Ideapolis, is seeking to further solidify its position as the center of limitless creativity and imagination in the arenas of art, fashion, technology, and lifestyle by creating a community space for collectors. Over the years, it has established itself as. In December 2023, Siam Center partnered with Pop Mart to launch the first full-fledged Pop Mart pop-up store in Thailand.As a hub of pop culture experiences for collectors, Siam Center has partnered withto open the first store in Thailand and the largest branch in Asia. The store features gashapon capsule toy vending machines, where fans can try their luck for a chance to get miniature figures of their favorite characters from over 35 popular anime and manga series.Siam Center also houses many stores for collectors, such as the, the brand's first and only flagship store in Thailand offering all Zippo collections from across the world as well as exclusive collections, and, the first flagship store in Southeast Asia. Siam Center is also home to toy and collectibles stores, such asandas well as specialty stores and collectibles stores catering to aficionados of fashion, art, lifestyle, and technology.To reinforce its position as the Biggest Arena of Lifestyle Experiments where everyone can endlessly experiment, create, and cultivate,, the Exploratorium, has created an unparalleled dining experience by opening the new zone known asby Michelin-starred chefs, featuring Thai, Chinese, Korean, and other popular international cuisines, on the 3rd floor of Siam Discovery.The latest additions include Thailand's first branch offrom Brooklyn, New York, renowned for its wood-fired pizzas and hipster vibes, and, a Japanese-style dessert caf that serves up original sugar-free sweets, Thailand's first-ever black roll cakes, a signature soft-serve ice cream made from Japanese bamboo charcoal, and authentic matcha green tea from the region of Uji, renowned to be the best green tea in the world. Flavor Lab also features, serving the original Sichuan hot pot,, a famous Korean BBQ restaurant by celebrity chef Baek Jong Won:a premium Japanese shabu restaurant,, renowned for its authentic flavorful Thai seafood dishes, and other popular eateries, such as Babyccino & Co., Duck Donuts, Sundububu & Mil Toast Express, and many more. Today, Flavor Lab is a popular hangout spot in central Bangkok, beloved by both Thai customers and foreign tourists.Hashtag: #SiamPiwat #SiamParagon #ICONSIAM #BestShoppingMallsinAsia #ShoppingMallsinBangkok #GlobalDestinations #ThailandRetail #GlobalRetail #RetailAsia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siam Piwat Company Limited

Siam Piwat is a leading world-class retail and real estate developer and the owner and operator of Bangkok's most visited retail and lifestyle destinations, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, ICS and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.

Siam Piwat plays a significant role in shaping Bangkok's retail landscape and is recognized for creating iconic and innovative prototypes, with the goal of consistently delivering extraordinary experiences that delight and inspire all customers.

Siam Piwat