Zydus Gets Final Nod From USFDA For Acne-Treating Dapsone Gel

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, May 9 (IANS) Indian drug maker Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday announced receiving final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Dapsone Gel, 7.5 per cent.

Dapsone Gel is used to treat acne and will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Citing March 2024 IQVIA MAT (moving annual total) data, the company said Dapsone Gel, 7.5 per cent, had annual sales of $35.8 million in the US.

As of December 2023, the group has 395 approvals and has so far filed over 460 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, the company said.