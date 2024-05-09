QNB Introduces Special Edition Skin Virtual Cards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive special edition virtual cards skin. These exclusive card designs represent a combination of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance, reflecting QNB's dedication to sustainable and personalized banking experiences.

To mark the diamond jubilee anniversary, the card designs were inspired by the enduring beauty of diamonds, reflecting strength, vitality and longevity, and reaffirms QNB's 60 years of unwavering commitment to its customers and community.

The virtual only card designs were developed to further demonstrate QNB's proactive commitment towards greater sustainability and leading the industry towards reducing environmental footprint. QNB have also been very active in reducing paper use through the reduction of POS slips and ATM papers in addition to other bank-wide initiatives that have been undertaken towards greater sustainability.

The Bank's customers will be able to join QNB Group in commemorating 60 years of excellence with the new cards, available on all payment wallets supported by QNB including iOS, Android and wearables.

Commenting on the cards launch, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Retail Banking Group said:“We are thrilled to introduce our special edition virtual cards skin to mark this significant milestone in our journey. These cards do not only embody the essence of QNB's 60 years of excellence but also signify our dedication to customer-centricity and sustainability. We are committed to lead the industry in a responsible and sustainable manner, which will bring about positive impact to the community”.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group's presence spans more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is 30,000, operating from approximately 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000 machines.