Cambodia Senate President Meets Qatar's Envoy


5/9/2024 2:23:50 AM

Phnom Penh: President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia H E Hun Sen met non-resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cambodia H E Khalid Ali Abel.
The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

