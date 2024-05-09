Cambodia Senate President Meets Qatar's Envoy

Phnom Penh: President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia H E Hun Sen met non-resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cambodia H E Khalid Ali Abel. The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

