Egypt's President Emphasises Food Security In Meeting On Agricultural Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and other high-ranking officials to review ongoing efforts focused on Egypt's key agricultural projects. The discussions centred on providing necessary utilities and services for initiatives in the country's various regions.

Projects covered in the meeting included 'Egypt's Future' in the New Delta, agricultural projects in Fayoum, Minya and Beni Suef, the Sanabel Sonno project in Aswan, and the Dakhla project in southern Egypt.

“The President emphasised the need to continue and further strengthen the successful efforts achieved by the projects,” Presidential Spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy said.

These efforts support the government's goal of expanding agricultural areas, guaranteeing food security in the face of global instability, and bolstering national income growth. The government aims to provide high-quality agricultural products in local markets at affordable prices while increasing exports.

In addition to the Prime Minister, other officials in attendance included; Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy' Hani Sewilam, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation; Amir Syed Ahmed, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning; Ahmed Al-Azazy, Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, and

Bahaa Ghanam, CEO of Egypt's Future Agency for Sustainable Development.