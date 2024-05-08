Through Zangazur Corridor, Armenia Can Improve Relations With Turkiye, Official Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



As stipulated in the 2020 ceasefire statement, a joint road andrailway can be constructed from Zangazur territory, Azernews reports, citing the representative of thePresident of Azerbaijan on special tasks, Elchin Amirbeyov, as hetold in a statement to the German newspaper "ZEIT".

He noted that through this corridor, Armenia can get out ofisolation, collect transit fees, and improve relations withTurkiye.

Regarding the possibility of Armenia rejecting this offer, E.Amirbeyov noted that a road and railway can be built through Iran,which would be only ten kilometers longer than the Zangezurcorridor.

E. Amirbeyov considered the worries of Armenians absurd.

The material published by the newspaper stated that the lengthof the strip of landfalling on the territory of Armenia is only 34kilometers and it separates Azerbaijan from its exclave,Nakhchivan. In response to the question about the possibility ofwar, E. Amirbeyov emphasized that it will not happen at all to him, the exchange of military personnel between thecountries is also a positive trend and it also serves to strengthenthe trust between Baku and Yerevan.