Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Cooperation In Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan and Russia discussed cooperation in the field ofclimate change, Azernews reports, citing the postshared on COP29's official "X" account.

"COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev met Russia's NaturalResources and Ecology Minister, Alexander Kozlov, and Minister ofEconomic Development, Maksim Reshetnikov to support regional andbilateral cooperation in the field of climate change andenvironmental protection," the post reads.

Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time inthe region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at theplenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfullyparticipated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.

Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state andgovernments, civil society organisations, business, andinternational institutions together in the South Caucasus todiscuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementationof the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategiesand goals.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment toreduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 andincrease this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling thecommitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and activelyworking in this regard are priority issues for the government ofAzerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention onClimate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. Theevent aims to assess the progress made in combating climate changearound the world.