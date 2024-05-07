MBRF successfully concludes its participation in Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 06 May 2024- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) successfully concluded its participation in the 33rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), marking another milestone in its commitment to advancing knowledge and fostering intellectual dialogue.

At the event, the MBRF’s pavilion welcomed Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council. During the visit, Her Highness reviewed the MBRF’s diverse array of initiatives and knowledge projects aimed at fostering a society based on knowledge, science, and innovation.

The event, which was held between April 29 and May 5, 2024, provided a platform for the MBRF to showcase its pioneering expertise in fostering innovation to support and advance the knowledge field. During the Book Fair, MBRF organized a series of diverse knowledge-based events and activities, all of which were well-received by visitors and participants. This reflected the MBRF’s prominent presence in the knowledge arena of the region as well as its steadfast commitment to enhancing intellectual movement and supporting local and global innovators, authors, and leaders in the field of science and knowledge.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “Every year, we are keen to participate in ADIBF, which brings together leaders within the publishing industry, prominent writers, and thinkers from both the region and across the globe. This showcases our commitment to participating in various significant knowledge events and initiatives to foster knowledge development and advance the UAE’s developmental journey.”

H.E. added: “ADIBF provided an ideal platform for us to highlight our various knowledge initiatives and activities. Moving forward, we seek to continue crafting strategic plans aimed at advancing knowledge and sustainability, developing knowledge projects and initiatives to enrich the intellectual, literary, and ideological scene within society, as well as paving the way for a brighter future for all. Our commitment to supporting all knowledge endeavors remains unwavering, as does our involvement in various major knowledge exhibitions and forums to broaden intellectual avenues, nurture young minds, and cultivate innovative thinking.”

As part of the activities of the fifth day of the exhibition, the MBRF’s platform hosted several discussion sessions under the umbrella of the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ initiative. These included ‘The Voice and Meaning Workshop: The Arts of Literary Voice Delivery,’ which was presented by the media figure Aliya Al Mansouri, and another session titled ‘Cairo: The Beginning of the Story,’ presented by writer Tarek Imam and moderated by Rola Al Banna.

Under the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ initiative, a lively discussion was held on the topic ‘Discussion on the International Prize for Arabic Fiction’ with Munir Al-Hayek, as well as a panel titled "Narrative and Dialogic Reading in the Story ‘How Dreams Are Made,’ with the participation of the writer Meetha Sultan and the painter Amani Al-Shaib. They were interviewed by the chilled Wared Ahmed Al-Ghareeb. In addition, a workshop titled ‘Shikr.. A Happy Lifestyle,’ which was presented by the writer Shareefa Zarzoor, was also hosted by the MBRF during the event.

The Publishing and Distribution Department organized a panel discussion titled “Artificial Intelligence and a More Innovative Popular Media,” featuring Mohamed Al Zaher and Shadi Diab. Meanwhile, under the umbrella of the ‘Dubai International Program for Writing,’ the MBRF held a session titled “Chinese Pride. A Window to China” with filmmaker and writer Khairy Beshara and moderated by Yara El Masri. Another session entitled “From the Short Story to the World of the Novel: The Journey of Writing and Creativity” was also held, during which the writer Amal Al-Kaabi shared her views with the writer Shareefa Zarzoor, who moderated the session.

The MBRF’s pavilion further hosted a session titled “Knowledge Leadership through Initiatives of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation,” which was presented by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF. The Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH) hosted Dr. Khaled Abdel Fattah, Advisor for Knowledge and Digital Solutions, in an introductory session about the DKH.

As part of the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative, a discussion panel titled ‘Laws of the United Arab Emirates in Supporting and Safeguarding the Arabic Language’ was held, featuring Dr. Ghassan Burhan and media figure Munira Egiz.

On the sixth day of the event, the MBRF’s pavilion hosted a series of knowledge events, culminating its rich participation throughout the exhibition days. Under the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ initiative, the MBRF organized various activities – including a panel discussion titled ‘Hidden Shadows: Exploring Motives and Mysteries in Crime Literature’ with the writer Adel Al-Sumaiti and Nora Al-Naqbi, a session titled ‘Memory History - UAE Bahrain: Reading in the Texture of Light’ with the writer Nadia Al-Najjar and moderated by Aliya Al-Mansouri, another session entitled ‘Between the Lines and the Making of Hope,’ presented by Dr. Nawal Mustafa and moderated by Rola Al-Banna, as well as a book launch ceremony for scientific translations. The ceremony witnessed the participation of members of the scientific translation workshop and translators Muaz Ayyoun and Walid El-Baz, who were interviewed by Lina Taraqji.

Additionally, the MBRF's pavilion also featured an insightful discussion titled ‘Game on: Transforming learning with gamification’ with Marcos Muller-Habig, Acting CEO of the 42 Abu Dhabi Coding School, as part of the ‘KnowTalks’ initiative. Meanwhile, the DKH held another productive dialogue with Dr. Khaled Abdel Fattah to explore ‘Future Directions in Arab Digital Platforms.’

The Dubai International Program for Writing left a lasting impression on attendees by hosting a special literary seminar titled ‘The Pen of Inspiration: How Criticism Enriches and Evolves Literature and Thought.’ The seminar, moderated by Omar Ahmed, featured insights from Dr. Saleh Hwaidi. Meanwhile, Salma Al-Alem, a writer, presented a session titled ‘The Unique Characteristics of the Arabic Language’ under the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative, which witnessed the participation of Dr. Hussein Al-Rifai.

With resounding success, the MBRF concluded its participation at ADIBF, showcasing its diverse range of activities and sessions that garnered wide attendance. This demonstrated the MBRF’s significant impact on enriching the knowledge landscape in the UAE and beyond, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to achieving its lofty objectives of supporting knowledge initiatives and disseminating knowledge.





