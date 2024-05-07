Trinamool Writes To ECI Questioning Increase In Polling Percentage In 1St Two Phases

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 7 (IANS) Trinamool Congress has written to the Election Commission of India alleging discrepancies in the polling data released by the ECI, and questioned how the percentage in the first two phases increased.

Although the letter to the Commission is dated May 6, Trinamool Congress officially declared about the letter on Tuesday when the polling for 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country, including four from West Bengal, is being conducted in the third phase.

In the letter from the Trinamool Congress' national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien, doubts have been expressed over the differences in the first and second reports of the ECI on the polling percentages in the first two phases.

In the letter, Trinamool Congress has appealed to the ECI to make public certain figures about the first two phases of polls. These figures are related to the constituency-wise distribution of voters in the first two phases, the number of valid voters participating in these two phases and the number of EVMs used there.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at an election meeting on May 1, for the first time expressed doubts on the latest figures released by the ECI on polling percentage in the first two phases on April 19 and April 26.

“The commission gave a figure on polling percentage immediately after the polls. Yesterday, I heard that the figure increased by 5.75 percentage points. I doubt the percentage has increased in places where polling in favour of BJP was less. I request the commission to eliminate doubts in the minds of the people about the increased percentage. The commission should be unbiased,” the Chief Minister had said