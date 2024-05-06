Govt Showcases India As 365-Day Tourist Destination At Arabian Travel Mart

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Ministry of Tourism is showcasing India as a 365-day tourism destination at the Arabian Travel Mart being held in Dubai from May 6-9.

The 'Incredible India' pavilion was inaugurated on Monday by Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai, with the aim of strengthening India's presence in the Middle East's tourism sector.

The pavilion has made a resounding entry, aiming to capture the entirety of the UAE market. The country's delegation comprising tour operators, luxury hotels, wellness resorts, and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be highlighting India's attraction as a round-the-year tourist destination, according to an official statement.

The Ministry of Tourism has launched the 'Cool Summers of India' digital campaign at the Arabian Travel Mart to dispel the notion of India being too hot for summer travel.

The campaign is emphasising the country's offerings in the hill resorts, and seeks to promote India as a holistic destination throughout the year.