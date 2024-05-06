Congress Leader Turned Servant’S House Into Warehouse Of Black Money: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), May 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that a Congress leader in Jharkhand had turned their servant's house into a warehouse of black money.

Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate's raids in Jharkhand, he said that the ED dug out heaps of currency notes from the house of the servant of the Congress minister's personal secretary.

Addressing NDA's election rally here, he wondered why heaps of notes are recovered from those who are close to the first family of Congress.

“Congress and INDI alliance people shout ED, ED in anger. You know why. Today, the entire country is watching. The ED has dug out heaps of currency notes in Jharkhand,” he said.

The PM said this was not the first time and recalled that a larger amount was recovered from a Congress legislator.“There are so many notes that even machines get tired of counting,” he said

He said that the country wants to know from 'shahezada' of Congress if the seized money was kept for supply somewhere and if the first family has made similar warehouses of black money across the country.

“Whenever Modi seizes their black money, they abuse Modi but Modi is not bothered about abuses. He is bothered about the poor, whose money is looted by the corrupt,” he said.

The Prime Minister also revealed that he is taking legal advice on how the seized money can be returned to their rightful owners.

“The ED alone has so far attached Rs 1.25 lakh crore assets. If the entire amount is taken into account, several lakhs of crores have been seized,” he said.

He claimed that he has already returned Rs17,000 crore to their rightful owners. He assured that no poor's right will be snatched.