Number Of QR Ticket Users In Baku Metro Increases

In April of this year, the number of passengers using QR ticketsin the Baku metro increased by 44.8% compared to the previousmonth, Azernews reports, citing Baku MetroCJSC.

It is reported that during April, 257,198 passengers (comparedto 177,567 passengers in March) utilised this method. On average,8,573 passengers per day (compared to 5,723 in March) opted for QRtickets.

The "28 May" station maintained its payment record with QRtickets for the month-24,164 passengers. The "Gənclik" station,ranked second, saw over 20,000 passengers using this method duringthe month (21,455).

The highest number of QR ticket purchases was recorded on thelast day of April, which is considered the highest indicator withinone day since the service was introduced - 12,107 passengers.

It should be noted that starting on December 30, 2023, the QRticket payment system has been implemented at all stations of theBaku metro.