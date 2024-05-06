Azerbaijani FM Meets With His Pakistani Counterpart In Gambia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, metwith Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister MohammadIshaq Dar during his working visit to Gambia, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the dynamics of partnershipbetween Azerbaijan and Pakistan, adding that the high-levelreciprocal visits and contacts of the state and governmentrepresentatives had given special impetus to the development ofthese ties.

The two emphasised that there was a great potential for thedevelopment of bilateral economic and trade relations within theframework of the Azerbaijani-Pakistani strategic partnership.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underscored that Azerbaijan attachesimportance to mutually beneficial cooperation and support withPakistan within international organisations and multilateralinstitutions such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement,and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

FM Bayramov underlined that Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 wouldcreate additional opportunities for the Azerbaijani-Pakistanipartnership in the field of green energy.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutualinterest.