Myanmar's Faltering Junta In A Do-Or-Die Offensive


5/6/2024 8:14:49 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After six disastrous months of serial defeat, Myanmar's military has finally swung back onto the offensive with a high-stakes campaign already teetering precariously between success and further failure.

Troops have been locked for the past three weeks in the army's single largest operation in decades aimed at pushing back insurgents of the Karen National Union (KNU) and its People Defense Force (PDF) allies and reasserting full control over the economically vital Thai border trade hub of Myawaddy.

Named Operation Aung Zeya in honor of Alaunghpaya, founder of then-Burma's 18th-century Konbaung dynasty, the campaign comes as the fortunes of the military are arguably at their lowest ebb since the years following Independence in 1948.

The bid to restore the military's State Administration Council (SAC) regime's revenue and reputation will have immediate repercussions in Karen state, situated in the country's eastern region bordering Thailand.

That includes for the military's fraught relations with its former Border Guard Force (BGF) auxiliaries, now rebranded in“neutral” ethnic colors as the Karen National Army (KNA). In both guises, the force has been focused primarily on profiting from protection offered by its commander Saw Chit Thu to a string of casinos and industrial scam centers run in the Moei River border region by Chinese mafia groups.

Beyond Karen state's fractured politics, however, the upshot of the current campaign will provide an important bellwether of the SAC's broader military capabilities following its loss of huge tracts of national borderlands and whether its survival should now best be measured in months or perhaps still years.

Initial objectives of the big push that opened in mid-April were retaking the towns of Kawkareik on the Asian Highway (AH1) to the Thai border and Kawbein on the Gyaing River to the west, which had fallen to ethnic Mon resistance fighters in late March. Kawbein's capture dangerously exposed the Mon state capital and port city of Mawlamyine just 30 kilometers away.

Those goals were met by April 25 when Kawbein was recaptured by junta forces advancing by land and river. With Kawkareik also secured, Operation Aung Zeya is now more narrowly focused on pushing forces across the spine of the Dawna range that divides the largely destroyed Kawkareik from the Moei River valley and the Thai border at Myawaddy.

Following back-and-forth clashes in April and an opportunistic reframing of“neutrality” by Chit Thu, Myawaddy is currently controlled by the warlord-for-hire's KNA and a small Myanmar military army garrison enjoying his protection.


Myanmar

Chit Thu in Border Guard Force uniform in a 2014 file photo. Photo: Facebook All hands on deck

With neither the KNU nor Naypyidaw releasing information from the front lines and apparently no independent reporters on the ground, there is much that is unclear about the status of the hostilities. But three aspects of the fighting are not in doubt and worth underscoring.

First, with operational command in the hands of army commander and SAC No 2 Vice Senior General Soe Win, it is entirely clear the military understands how much hinges on the success of a campaign to which it has committed a significant proportion of its already overstretched resources from both the Mawlamyine-based Southeastern Regional Military Command (RMC) area and well beyond.

Infantry forces reportedly involve elements of three of the ten Light Infantry Divisions (LIDs) that form the army's mobile assault force, namely the 55th redeployed from its base in southern Shan State; the 22nd based in the Karen state capital of Hpa-an and thus fighting on home-turf; and the 44th based in Thaton in neighboring Mon state.

Troops from the severely depleted Military Operations Command No 12 based on Kawkareik itself are also likely involved, making for a total force of up to nine (Myanmar Army-size) battalions or between 1,000 and 1,300 troops.

Asia Times

