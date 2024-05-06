Education Shouldn’T Suffer: Anand Mahindra Offers Help To 10-Yr-Old Delhi Boy Selling Rolls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday came forward to help a 10-year-old Delhi boy, who was selling rolls after his father's demise, saying that the boy's education should not be affected and his foundation would explore ways of helping him.

Sharing a video on X, Mahindra extended his support to the boy and appreciated his efforts, who has taken responsibility of his family at this age.

"Courage, thy name is Jaspreet. But his education shouldn't suffer. I believe he's in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it. The Mahindra Foundation team will explore how we can support his education," he wrote.

The post has been viewed over 500K times since being shared. The post saw a lot of responses from many users.

"He is not giving up..this kid has decided to take up the responsibility & stand up for himself. His courage is inspiring which is pushing him to stand during odd times," a user wrote.

"His courage and 'never give up' attitude is inspiring! May he get support from the community and do well in future," another user said.

One more user mentioned, "Jaspreet is fearless! Education is crucial. It's great that the Mahindra Foundation is stepping in to support his education".