DeCluttr Me Expands Services to Include House Clearance Following Customer Demand

(MENAFN- The PR Company) DeCluttr Me, the region’s first licensed professional home and office organising company, has broadened its range of services to offer house clearance.



The addition comes in response to rising customer demand for sorting out and clearing homes in preparation for moving, downsizing, or as a result of changing personal circumstances, such as losing a loved one and getting divorced.



DeCluttr Me Founder, Shelina Jokhiya, explains: “Seeing what clients were looking for in a changing market, I wanted to provide a specific service that goes beyond decluttering and organising to include junk removal and coordinating donations, followed by a thorough cleaning of the property once everything is removed.



She adds: “When people are going through a major life transition, they often battle mental blocks

when it comes to letting go of possessions – especially if they are grieving. Hiring someone who is an impartial guide to get you through the decluttering process has been shown to make it easier to let go of unneeded items and keep only those you truly treasure”.



One aspect Shelina oversees as part of the new service is identifying valuable items for appraisal and sale. Individuals can lose potential income if they dismiss something as worthless junk or can’t face dealing with the appraisal process themselves. Now, DeCluttr Me can reach out to experts on the client’s behalf and get things appraised quickly.



Depending on requirements, DeCluttr Me works with external partners, including junk removers and cleaning agencies, and the full clearance and cleaning process takes approximately three days.







