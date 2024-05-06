Model OIC IR Academy 2024 Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The "Model OIC International Relations (IR) Academy" project,which has been successfully implemented in Azerbaijan more thanyears, has been started once again, Azernews reports.

The first lecture program of the project is organized by theEurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum(ICYF-ERC) in partnership with Ministry of Youth and Sports of theRepublic of Azerbaijan. Over 100 young people, distinguished withtheir special talent and foreign language knowledge were selectedfrom more than 600 of applied students, who represent the leadinguniversities of Azerbaijan. The students will take part in weeklylectures for 2 months and then in the“Model OIC” Council ofForeign Ministers simulation. In 2024, the events within theframework of the program will be held under the auspice of idea“Solidarity for the sake of green world”. Main topic of this year'sprogram is“Charting a Greener Future: OIC's Role in CombatingClimate Change and Strengthening Resilience”. Main attention in thetrainings will be focused on enhancing of knowledge among youthpeople about climate problems within COP29 conference to be held inin November 2024, Baku, finding their potentials and studying ofcooperation of youth to this end.

At the opening ceremony, held in Azerbaijan State University ofEconomics (UNEC) Momeena Mehdi, program coordinator, madepresentation about the goals and tasks of the“Model OIC”, alsotold about the experience, gained during the recent years to thisregard. Rafig Ismayilov, director general of the ICYF-ERC expressedher thanks to the UNEC leadership for organizational support tothese events and informed the participants about the ICYF-ERCactivities.

Already the guest lecturers of the program made speeches,accordingly Ambassador of the Palestine to Azerbaijan, Mr. NassirAbdul Kareem Abdul Raheem on the topic of“The Impact of MiddleEastern Conflicts on Environment”, Ambassador of Kazakhstan AlimBayel on the topic of“Kazakhstan's Multilateral Diplomacy -Navigating Relations between East and West”, Nijat Mammadli,Advisor to the Minister of Science and Education of the Republic ofAzerbaijan on the topic of“The New Geopolitics of the Middle East”as well as Dr. Javid Valiyev head of a department of the Center ofAnalysis of International Relations, on topic“The Current state ofInternational Relations: Strategic Relations Among OIC MemberStates” During the program, lecturers answered various questions ofparticipants.

It should be noted that, the main objectives of the Model OIC IRAcademy project are to support the strengthening of internationalcooperation among the OIC youth, to help young people and membersof youth organizations in gaining new knowledge and experience indiplomacy, management and communication. After two months oflectures, students will take part in the Model OIC Council ofForeign Ministers simulation. At the end, selected participantswith foreign language skills and specific abilities will get thechance to represent Azerbaijan in the International Model OIC.

Over the past years, Azerbaijani students several times haverepresented our country in the "International Model OIC"simulations, which covered the whole OIC space and attended byrepresentatives of more than 40 OIC member countries.