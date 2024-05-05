Canada Visa For Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CANADA VISA FOR NORWAY CITIZENS

Every traveler from Norway is required to get a visa before they can travel to Canada. Norwegian citizens must obtain a Canada eTA visa for common reasons like tourism, business, transit, or short-term medical visits. Before arriving in Canada, Norwegian nationals need to obtain a travel authorization. The implementation of the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system by the Canadian government in 2016 has greatly sped up this process. Norwegian individuals wanting to visit Canada for up to 180 days have the option to easily request a visa exemption online using the eTA application form. A valid electronic travel authorization for Norway allows for many visits and allows the bearer to remain in Canada for a maximum of six months per visit. Once issued, the Canadian electronic permit is automatically linked to the traveler's passport. A Canadian eTA is valid for five years or until the expiration of the associated passport, whichever comes first. It is now possible to obtain a Canada eVisa waiver from Norway exclusively online via the simple eTA application, eliminating the need to visit a Canadian Embassy or Consulate to apply for a travel authorization in person.







WHAT ARE THE REQUIRED DOCUMENTS TO APPLY?



Passport – all applicants who wish to obtain a Canada ETA must be passport holders. However, before you apply, check your passport's expiry date because it needs to maintain its validity for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in Canada.

E-mail address – while the Canada ETA is electronically linked to your passport, you will receive a copy of the authorization via e-mail in PDF format. You are not required to have a physical copy on you, but you can still print one out just in case you need it. Means of payment – You can use a credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the eTA fees.

CANADA VISA FOR POLAND CITIZENS

Canada Online Visa Requirements for Poland Citizens



Passport – to acquire a Canada ETA your passport needs to remain valid for at least another 6 months from your date of departure. Otherwise, your ETA could be rejected.

E-mail address – Provide a valid email address because your ETA and any news about it will arrive in your e-mail. Means of payment – before submitting your application, you will be asked to make the payment. So, use your credit/debit card.

CANADA VISA FOR PORTUGAL CITIZENS

Requirements for Canada Visa for Portuguese Citizens



A bio-metric Portuguese passport, valid for at least 6 months from the proposed date of arrival in Canada.

An application form which is completed online, and which includes personal details such as the traveler's full name and date of birth, as well as your Portuguese passport number, date of issue, and date of expiry.

Online payment via credit or debit card is required before the travel authorization approval process can begin. An email address is required to finalize the application and to receive communication about the eTA's approval.

CANADA VISA FOR ROMANIA CITIZENS

WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS' REQUIREMENTS?



Valid passport – verify that your passport has a valid date of six more months from your arrival in Canada.

An e-mail address – before entering your email, make sure it is really valid because all communication will be done through this email. Means of payment – to finish your application, you must make a payment and for that, you can use a credit/debit card or PayPal account.

CANADA VISA FOR SLOVAKIA CITIZENS

REQUIREMENTS OF CANADA VISA FOR SLOVAKIA CITIZENS



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Canada eTA.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Canada eTA. A valid email address, to receive the Canada eTA in their inbox.