Kuwait Foreign Ministry Organizes CEDAW Workshop

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a workshop on Sunday, in technical cooperation to raise the efficiency of the National Committee for the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

The workshop will last for three days, represented by the Human Right Departments, and in cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

It will be under the supervision of Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Office, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah, revealed a press statement by the Ministry.

Kuwait is keen to fulfill its promise to deepen cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies, including the Human Rights Technical Cooperation Programme.

Kuwait joined CEDAW under Amiri Decree No. 24 of 1994, in accordance with Kuwait's constitutional articles, ensuring that women can enjoy all the rights stipulated in the agreements. (end)

