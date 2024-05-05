Official Launch of QF’s Qatar Precision Health Institute Explores Genetic Mutations Causing Heart Diseases in Qatar

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 1 May 2024: The impact of precision health on people’s lives is already being seen in Qatar, and is reducing the number of deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases, experts have highlighted at the official launch of Qatar Foundation’s Qatar Precision Health Institute.

The institute is building on a decade of groundbreaking work carried out by Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Qatar Biobank (QBB) and Qatar Genome Programme (QGP) in the field of precision healthcare in Qatar, and will spearhead efforts to make the nation a regional and global leader in the implementation of genomic medicine and precision health.

At the formal launch event, a panel discussion explored how genomic data from samples collected by QPHI’s Qatar Biobank has revealed prominent mutations that cause heart diseases in Qatari citizens, and how access to this information is helping healthcare professionals treat patients who are suffering from cardiovascular diseases in an effective and targeted way.

Dr. Wadha Al Muftah, Senior Director of QPHI’s Qatar Genome Programme, chaired the session and spoke about how, over the past decade, Qatar’s efforts in sequencing Arabi genomes have put the country on the global precision health map. “We’ve now surpassed 40,000 whole genomes being sequenced, and we’ve launched dozens of cutting-edge initiatives that allowed us to take our spot within the ‘Champions League’ of major global precision health projects,” she said.

Discussions during the session focused on Qatar's unique and leading position in the field of precision healthcare, and the key role that QPHI will play in genomics and clinical applications.

Dr. Fatima Qafoud, Director of QPHI’s Qatar Biobank, spoke about the findings derived from vital genomic data that the biobank has collected over the years by Qatar Biobank, saying that several Qatari participants were identified as carriers of genetic mutations associated with heart diseases which could result in conditions such as strokes and irregular heart rhythms.

Emphasizing the importance of preventive measures grounded in precision medicine, Qafoud said that regular patient monitoring can effectively mitigate deaths caused by these ailments. “In our ongoing battle against heart disease, Qatar Biobank remains committed to engaging with participants and furnishing them with essential support,” she said. “This includes guiding them to specialized cardiac care centers for necessary medical follow-ups and the implementation of tailored preventive strategies."

Panel member Dr. Reem Al-Sulaiman, Deputy Chair of Medical Genetics at Hamad Medical Corporation, explored the significance of precision health in uncovering genetic mutations linked to cancer. She highlighted the findings of studies conducted at Hamad Medical Corporation which unveiled genetic mutations associated with diseases such as breast cancer, and emphasized that, through personalized preventive programs, early intervention and enhanced healthcare could be extended to those at risk of developing such conditions.

“Precision health plays a pivotal role in delivering comprehensive and forward-thinking healthcare solutions,” she said. “It strengthens our efforts in combating cancer while improving treatment outcomes and recovery prospects, thereby advancing overall health and wellbeing for all.”

Speakers in the panel discussion also included Dr. Kholoud Al Shafai, staff scientist at Qatar Foundation’s (QF’s) Sidra Medicine, and Dr. Lotfi Chouchane,

Professor of Genetic Medicine at QF partner university Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar.





