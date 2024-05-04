Egypt Remains A Pivotal Economic Ally In North Africa: Dutch Ambassador

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Egypt commemorated King's Day on Sunday; the Dutch National Day, celebrating King Willem Alexander's birthday. Distinguished Egyptian dignitaries and prominent personalities, along with the diplomatic corps, were present at the celebration.

The Netherlands and Egypt share a robust and enduring partnership, with almost half a century of cooperation in the water management sector.

Dutch Ambassador Peter Mollema conveyed his appreciation for the opportunity to observe King's Day in Egypt. He highlighted the profound connections between the Netherlands and Egypt, encompassing economic, political, diplomatic, developmental, cultural, and personal dimensions. He noted:“In 2022, our bilateral trade with Egypt saw a significant surge, with exports from the Netherlands nearing €2bn and imports amounting to €1.5bn. Egypt continues to be our foremost economic collaborator in North Africa. The tourism sector is experiencing a resurgence, with a substantial number of Dutch visitors returning to Egypt. Additionally, the frequency of high-level political interactions has been maintained, evidenced by recent visits from our Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister. Moreover, annually, over 15,000 Egyptians embark on journeys to the Netherlands.”

Ambassador Mollema remarked:“We are in an era of transformation, where certainties are scarce. The conflict has replaced tranquillity on the European continent. The Netherlands, alongside NATO and the EU, remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine amidst its conflict. Ensuring peace and security at our borders is our utmost concern. The escalating tensions in Gaza, marked by numerous casualties, are deeply concerning. The prospect of peace in the Middle East is increasingly elusive, as hostilities emanate from Iran and Yemen. We are also facing climatic shifts that result in extreme droughts and floods.

In these uncertain times, challenges often conceal opportunities. Now, more than ever, it is crucial to collaborate with our regional allies. Our bond with Egypt is particularly significant, forming the bedrock of our approach.

He added:“The political discourse among the Netherlands, the EU, and Egypt is gaining momentum. Topics range from peace and security to human rights, counterterrorism efforts, and addressing migration and refugee issues. Achieving regional stability is a common goal, and we are dedicated to making significant strides towards this end. The situation in the Middle East, especially Gaza, demands our focus. We are hopeful that, in collaboration, we can devise a political resolution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, both in the immediate and long-term future. Efforts are underway at various levels to improve the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Sigrid Kaag, our former Minister of Finance and the current UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, actively seeks humanitarian solutions. We pledge our support to her endeavours. Egypt's involvement is vital in numerous respects. The Netherlands and the European Union will persist in working closely with Egypt.”

Ambassador Mollema expressed enthusiasm about the potential for collaboration in green hydrogen, which presents promising prospects for both Europe and Egypt. He is optimistic that more European enterprises will invest in Egypt, encouraged by the improving investment environment and the government's bold economic reforms. These reforms signal hope and the prospect of further advancements. The Netherlands eagerly anticipates the upcoming Green Hydrogen event in Rotterdam this mid-May, along with the associated business forum. The EU-Egypt investment conference scheduled for late June offers another avenue to strengthen our partnership.

The event received support from various Dutch enterprises operating in Egypt, including Farm Frites, Philips Egypt, Rijk Zwaan Egypt, Signify, Kernile, CIB, Fugro SAE Egypt, Saybolt, Mars, Gafman (Landana), and Heineken – Al-Ahram Beverages. In concluding his speech, Ambassador Mollema reaffirmed his steadfast belief in the enduring growth and prosperity of the collaborative ties between the Netherlands and Egypt.