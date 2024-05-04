Mizoram Govt’S Massive Efforts Led To Record GST Collections In April: CM Lalduhoma

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, May 4 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Saturday that due to the state government's massive efforts, the state registered a record 52 per cent jump in Goods & Services Tax (GST) collections in April.

The Chief Minister said that the finance, planning, and taxation departments took various steps, leading to a record jump in GST collections in April.

"People, trade, and business communities cooperated with the state government's efforts as they are also aware of the importance of paying taxes to augment the revenue of the state," he said.

CM Lalduhoma also said that the state government has undertaken various austerity measures and cut unnecessary expenditures, leading to the state's financial condition moving towards stability.

“Ministers, legislators, officials, and all other stakeholders are adding to the state government's endeavour,” he pointed out.

Mizoram recorded its highest proportion growth at 52 per cent in GST collections in April, while four of the eight northeastern states -- Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Meghalaya -- registered negative growth in the month under review as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to the GST data released by the Union Finance Ministry earlier this week, in April, the government collected Rs 108 crore in GST in Mizoram against Rs 71 crore collected in the same month of 2023.

Arunachal Pradesh reported the highest percentage of negative growth in GST at 16 per cent, followed by Sikkim (5 per cent), Nagaland (3 per cent), and Meghalaya (2 per cent).

Three other northeastern states -- Assam, Tripura, and Manipur -- registered a positive growth in GST collections in April this year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

In April 2023, Assam collected Rs 1,513 crore in GST which went up to Rs 1,895 crore in April 2024, marking a growth of 25 per cent.

Tripura's GST collections in April this year stood at Rs 161 crore against Rs 133 crore collected in April 2023, registering a 20 per cent growth, while Manipur's figures went up by 15 per cent with Rs 104 crore collected in April this year as compared to Rs 91 crore collected in the year-ago period.