Azerbaijani PM To Take Part In Turkish-Azerbaijani Business Forum In Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum will be held in Ankara onMay 8, Azernews reports.

The forum will be held in connection with the XXI Urgent Sessionof the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperationbetween Azerbaijan and Türkiye with the cooperation of the Councilfor Foreign Economic Relations and the Association of Chambers ofCommerce and Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The forum will be attended by the Assistant to the Head of Stateof Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, and the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, AliAsadov.

To note, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiyeincreased by 31 percent, or $1.8 billion, in 2023 compared to theprevious year and amounted to $7.6 billion.