Gaza Death Toll Rose To 34,654 Martyrs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 4 (Petra) -Israeli occupation committed 3 massacres against Gaza families, as 32 martyrs and 41 injuries arrived to hospitals during the past 24 hours, Ministry of Health in Gaza said.In the daily statistical report on Gaza casualties due to the ongoing Israeli aggression for the 211th day, the ministry said the death toll jumped to 34,654 Palestinian martyrs and 77,908 injuries since last October 7.The ministry noted some victims are still under rubble, while others are scattered on roads, adding that ambulance and civil defense crews cannot access them.