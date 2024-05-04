Kerala: KSEB To Restrict Daily Power Consumption, Enforce 10 Paise Surcharge Per Unit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The increasing power demand has compelled the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to enforce limitations on power usage during peak hours. Concurrently, Kerala's daily power consumption reached a new peak on Thursday (May 02), reaching 114.18 million units. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has appealed to consumers to curtail power usage between 10 pm and 2 am and collaborate with the board to address the crisis.

Good News for Kerala: Passengers can now book private train to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check details

With the implementation of electricity regulations in the state, there will also be a hike in rates. The latest decision involves levying a surcharge of 19 paise per unit on electricity in this month's bill. This includes the introduction of a 10-paise surcharge in addition to the existing 9-paise. Additionally, an extra 10 paise is being charged as a fuel surcharge for March.



K. Krishnankutty, responded to the media today, expressing approval of sector-wise electricity regulation. He noted positive outcomes from the initiative, citing a reduction of 200 MW within a single day in the Mannarkkad area since its implementation began yesterday. The Minister clarified that power control lasts only for 10 to 15 minutes and emphasized that the regulation aims to provide some control to large industrialists. Additionally, he assured that domestic users will not be affected by sector-wise electricity regulation.

As part of the imposed restrictions, KSEB has instructed large industries to adjust their power consumption schedules, avoiding operations between 10 pm and 1 am. Additionally, the board has urged the water authority and the irrigation department to reschedule the operation of motor pumps and lift irrigation pumps in a manner that does not disrupt water distribution.

Commercial establishments and shops have been instructed to switch off power connections to hoardings, decorative lights, and signboards. Additionally, the board has advised households to set their air conditioners at 26 degrees Celsius. Deputy chief engineers have been tasked with making on-field arrangements to minimize consumption, following these directives.

