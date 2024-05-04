'Titanium Girl' Divyanka Drops Fun Video Of 'Get Well Song' Sung By Hubby Vivek

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is recovering from a fractured forearm, on Saturday, shared how her husband has invented a new song for her "get well soon cakes."
The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame actress took to Instagram, and shared a reel video, wherein we can see her wearing a white and black chikankari kurta and is cutting a chocolate cake in her residence.
She is heard saying in the video, 'baar baar ye din aaye bhi nahi bol sakte'. Then her husband Vivek Dahiya can be seen singing: "kabhi na ye din aaye, jo haddiyan tudai hain, dubara mat tudana."
The video ends with Divyanka happily saying: "I am a titanium girl!"
The post is captioned: "(prohibited emoji) Baar baar yeh din aaye (prohibited emoji) Newly invented song for 'get well soon cakes'. #friendslikefamily #getwellsong."
She is currently seen in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.
The show is streaming on Sony LIV.
MENAFN04052024000231011071ID1108172746
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.