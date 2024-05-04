Met Predicts Cloudy Weather With Possibility Of Light Rain In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weather department here on Saturday forecast generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that from May 5-10, generally dry weather is expected but afternoon thundershower activity can't be ruled out at a few places.ADVERTISEMENT
From May 11-13, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow (over higher reaches) is expected at many places. Also, he said, there is a possibility of thunder activity at a few places during these days.
Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.0°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.0°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said. Read Also Light Rains In J&K Till May 5: MeT More Rains In Kashmir Forecast From May 6-7
Pahalgam recorded a low of 6.1°C against 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 8.6°C against 5.9°C and it was 0.3°C above normal, the official said.
Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 9.4°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 3.5°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.8°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 22.1°C against 17.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.2°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 11.4°C and Batote 13.5°C, he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN04052024000215011059ID1108172725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.