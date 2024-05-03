               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Michael Gartner Retires From The Board Of Directors


5/3/2024 2:22:02 PM

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Personnel
03.05.2024 / 11:01 CET/CEST
Photon Energy Group announces the retirement of Michael Gartner from his position on the Board of Directors and the appointment of David Forth, CFO to the Board of Directors.
For more details, please view the Company's ESPI report .

