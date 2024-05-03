Michael Gartner Retires From The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): PersonnelPhoton Energy Group announces the retirement of Michael Gartner from his position on the Board of Directors and the appointment of David Forth, CFO to the Board of Directors.
