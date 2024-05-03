Medhavi Skills University And Digital Bridge International Join Forces To Redefine IT Education In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, a pioneer in fostering new age skill-based learning, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Digital Bridge International (DBI, Hillsinai), Markaz, to usher the youth into a new era of skill development in the field of Information Technology. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony took place on May 3, 2024, at Markaz Knowledge City Kannoth, Kerala, solidifying the commitment of both the partners to bridge the gap between academia and industry.



The collaboration, under MSUâ€TMs WISE (Work Integrated Skill-based Higher Education) initiative, is set to empower students with industry 4.0 aligned work-integrated programs. The candidates will get on-the-job training experience and will be exposed to real-time industry-relevant projects through Apprenticeship-Embedded Degree Programmes (AEDP).



Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Pro-Chancellor, MSU and Dr. Abdurahiman Chalil, Managing Director, DBI were the signatories for their respective organisations on this occasion. Dr. Sajeev Kumar S, Vice President of MSU, Dr. Abdul Salam Muhammed, CEO of Markaz Knowledge City, Mr. Ramakrishnan KH, Executive Director, IIB, and many esteemed guest speakers from various reputed organizations, including IIB, EVM Calicut, and Malabar Group, graced the event with their august presence and invaluable insights.



MSU, Indiaâ€TMs leading Skills University and DBI, Markaz will together introduce a range of innovative and new-age Computer Application programmes. This includes specialized courses such as BCA in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Science, Full-Stack Development, Software Development, and UI/UX Design. These programmes are designed to meet the demands of Industry 4.0 and provide students with the necessary skills to succeed in the digital age.



The curriculum for these courses adheres to the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Credit Framework (NCrF), ensuring that students receive a well-rounded education that is both industry-relevant and future-focused.



Commenting on the MOU, MSU Founder and Chancellor Mr. Pravesh Dudani said, â€œThe timing for this collaboration aligns perfectly with the industry's evolution in terms of the emergence of new age IT advancements. Students having knowledge and expertise in upcoming technologies naturally gain a competitive advantage over their peers. MSU & DBI, Markaz are trying to create Industry 4.0 relevant BCA courses for making students future-ready. Partnering with industry leaders like the DBI group is a transformative step towards empowering a skill-based higher education ecosystem in the Information Technology sector. Together, we will offer students more outcome-driven and affordable courses to promote advancements in the IT industry.â€



Through its Work Integrated Skill-based Higher Education (WISE) initiative, MSU is committed to catering to India's youth by collaborating with the industry to design affordable, industry-aligned programs. This partnership with DBI marks a significant milestone in MSU's journey towards empowering students with practical skills and hands on experience.



Dr. Abdurahiman Chali, Managing Director of DBI-Hillsinai, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "This partnership represents a milestone in our commitment to delivering excellence in education. We are excited about the opportunities it will create for our students and the wider community."



Contented with this purpose-oriented collaboration, Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Pro-Chancellor of Medhavi Skill University, concluded his thoughts by stating, "We believe that partnerships like these are essential for driving innovation and preparing students for the challenges of tomorrow"



The alliance between MSU and DBI seeks to reimagine the delivery of student outcomes by combining MSU's academic excellence and skill-based approach with DBI's state-of-the-art industry resources and expertise. Together, they are poised to shape the future of skilled professionals in information technology and pave the way for a new generation of experts.

