Denmark Raises Limit For Abortions To 18 Weeks

(MENAFN- IANS) Copenhagen, May 3 (IANS/DPA) The Danish government announced on Friday that women in the Scandinavian country will, in the future, have the right to choose abortion up to the end of the 18th week of pregnancy.

Until now, the limit for abortions in Denmark has been 12 weeks.

Danish Minister for the Interior and Health Sophie Lohde said in a statement: "There is no medical evidence for the current limit, and there is also nothing to suggest that there will be significantly more or later abortions if we raise the limit."

The amendment to the law is due to take effect in mid-2025. Additionally, it grants 15 to 17-year-olds the autonomy to have an abortion without parental consent or approval by a specialist commission.

Denmark was one of the first Western European countries to give women the right to self-determined abortion.

Since 1973, pregnant women residing in Denmark have been able to have an abortion up to the end of the 12th week without the requirement of providing a reason or covering the costs.

Even after that, abortions are possible under certain conditions but require the authorisation of an abortion commission.