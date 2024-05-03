Bp Unveils New ICT Laboratory At Baku Engineering University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

bp's initiative to establish a cutting-edge laboratory at BakuEngineering University represents a significant investment inAzerbaijan's educational infrastructure, Azernews reports.

By providing access to state-of-the-art ICT equipment andsoftware, bp aims to enhance the training of future professionalsin fields such as information technology and cybersecurity.

With the capacity to accommodate approximately 1,000 studentsand teachers annually, this facility promises to bolster ICTeducation and proficiency among a wide range of disciplines,including computer engineering, computer sciences, andcyber/information security. The emphasis on cybersecurity isparticularly noteworthy, given its critical role in safeguardingdigital assets in an increasingly interconnected world.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's vice president for the Caspianregion, underscored the pivotal role of ICT in modern society andits economic ramifications across various sectors. By equippingindividuals with essential ICT competencies, includingcybersecurity expertise, bp's initiative aims to fortifyAzerbaijan's digital infrastructure and enhance its resilienceagainst cyber threats.

Moreover, the completion of the project well ahead of schedulehighlights bp's commitment to timely delivery and efficiency. Witha total investment of approximately 403,000 manats (around$237,000), this endeavor underscores bp's dedication to fosteringtechnological innovation and capacity building in Azerbaijan.

Overall, bp's collaboration with Baku Engineering Universityexemplifies a proactive approach to addressing the growing demandfor ICT professionals while contributing to the country's long-termeconomic development and cybersecurity resilience.