India To Implement Digital Crop Surveys Using AI Nationwide To Assess Acreage

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 2 (KNN) India intends to overhaul its agricultural statistics system by implementing routine digital crop surveys supported by advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) across the country.

The move aims to accurately evaluate crop acreage and aid more precise production forecasting, according to a recent report.

Officials say the initiative, which could roll out from next summer, will allow the government to develop timelier farm production estimates.

This will facilitate implementation of suitable trade policies and curb impulsive responses to inaccurate data that can disrupt markets.

Authorities have traditionally relied on information from local officials and field surveys for crop sowing data, which has proven unreliable at times.

The new system will have state officials use a mobile app and web applications to digitally survey crop sowing, utilising technologies like visual analytics, geographic mapping, and machine learning models to enhance accuracy.

The government ran a pilot digital crop survey program across 12 states last year, with promising initial results.

States like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh were selected based on their readiness with digitised land records and village maps. Officials now plan to expand the program before a nationwide rollout.

"Gathering accurate sowing data is crucial for robust farm statistics. The new system will help, but will take time to implement fully," said Pronab Sen, former chairman of the National Statistical Commission, reported ET.

The digital crop survey overhaul aims to modernise India's agricultural data systems through advanced technologies, providing more reliable data to guide policy and trade decisions.

