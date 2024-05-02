T-Hub Launches Funding Program & Strategic Alliances To Drive Defence & Aerospace Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, May 2 (KNN) T-Hub unveiled the SIDBI-T-Hub Funding Programme, designed to provide financial support to emerging start-ups operating in defence and aerospace sectors at the recently held National Defence and Aerospace Innovation Summit (DIAS) on Wednesday.

During the summit, T-Hub inked seven pivotal Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with key industry players, including KAVACHH, Bharat Dynamics Limited, the International Institute for Space Studies & Research (IISSR) and others.

These collaborations aim to foster knowledge exchange, facilitate technological advancements, and nurture a robust ecosystem for defence and aerospace innovation.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Information Technology Departments, Telangana government, emphasised the state's strategic focus on these sectors.

He stated, "Through collaborative initiatives like DIAS, we are positioning Telangana as a leader in defence and aerospace technology, drawing positive attention to our capabilities on national and global platforms."

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, underscored the immense opportunities within the USD 440 billion global space market and the crucial role start-ups play as trailblazers of innovation.

"At T-Hub, we envision an ecosystem where start-ups thrive, finding the support, mentorship, and collaboration needed to reach new heights," he said.

Rao also highlighted the incubator's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to the development of cutting-edge solutions that address industry challenges.

The summit provided an invaluable platform for start-ups to showcase their disruptive technologies and solutions, spanning weaponry, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite technologies, and cybersecurity.

Through interactive sessions, pitch competitions, and networking opportunities, start-ups engaged with industry leaders, investors, and potential collaborators, paving the way for future partnerships and expansion.

With its strategic funding initiatives and collaborative efforts, T-Hub aims to drive innovation in the defence and aerospace sectors, aligning with the nation's vision of self-reliance and technological advancement.

(KNN Bureau)