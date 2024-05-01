Tajikistan Introduces Visa-Free Regime For Citizens Of 25 Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan has published alist of 25 countries for whose citizens a unilateral visa-freeregime has been introduced, Azernews reports.

At the same time, the period of stay is limited to 30 days.

The relevant decree of the Government of the Republic will comeinto force on May 1, 2024. The list includes countries such asBrazil, Bulgaria, Vatican City, Serbia, Romania, Ireland,Montenegro, etc.

In addition, a list of 16 countries has been approved (Albania,Algeria, China, Tunisia, Vietnam, Morocco, North Macedonia andothers) whose citizens over the age of 55 can now use a unilateralvisa-free regime to enter Tajikistan. It is clarified that thisregime allows you to stay in the country for up to two weeks andleave it without a visa.

According to the new decree, citizens of 14 more countries canobtain visas to Tajikistan in a simplified manner. This listincludes Iraq, Palestine, Syria and a number of Africancountries.

Citizens of the countries included in the list who enterTajikistan for a period of more than 14 or 30 days for the purposeof work, study, permanent residence or for other non-touristpurposes must apply for an appropriate visa in advance.