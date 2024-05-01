Switzerland Says It Can't Afford To Take Part In Copernicus Programme

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland will not be participating in the European Copernicus programme to monitor climate change from 2021 to 2027. The reason for this is the strained state of federal finances, according to the government.

This content was published on May 1, 2024 - 14:50 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Parliament had voted in favour of participation in the satellite programme.

Participation would put a further strain on the already tight federal budget, the government said on Wednesday. The possibility of joining the programme from 2028 would be examined during the current period.

Switzerland's participation in Copernicus would require the negotiation of a bilateral agreement with the EU, it said. A large proportion of the data would remain freely accessible, as has been the case to date.

A year ago, the House of Representatives and Senate sent a clear signal in favour of joining Copernicus and adopted a corresponding motion without discussion.

In contrast to most other European countries, Switzerland does not have its own earth observation programme, pointed out parliamentarian Marco Romano, explaining his motion. Universities and the software industry had been calling for this for years, he said.

Furthermore, Switzerland risked losing technological knowledge if it did not participate in the European Earth observation programme launched in 2014, he said. In addition, jobs at suppliers could be relocated abroad if Switzerland did not actively participate in the programme. The programme is also an important source of data worldwide, Romano said.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter explained at the time that the government could also agree to the motion. However, this participation would not come for free, she warned, in view of the as yet undefined financial costs involved.

+ Switzerland wants to join EU Copernicus scheme

Earth observation

Copernicus is the European Union's Earth observation programme. It offers a wide range of geoinformation in areas such as environmental monitoring. In particular, it monitors climate change.

The programme is coordinated and managed by the European Commission. It is implemented in partnership with the member states, the European Space Agency (ESA), the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, EU agencies and Mercator Ocean.

As a member of the ESA, Switzerland has taken part in the development of this programme, as well as the European Union's research and development framework programmes.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

News More Young undocumented migrants gain easier access to vocational training

This content was published on May 1, 2024 Rejected asylum-seekers and young undocumented migrants in Switzerland will have easier access to basic vocational training from June 1.

Read more: Young undocumented migrants gain easier access to vocational training More Anna Netrebko: Lucerne cancels concert of Russian soprano

This content was published on May 1, 2024 Russian star soprano Anna Netrebko will not be performing in Lucerne.

Read more: Anna Netrebko: Lucerne cancels concert of Russian soprano More Migration: Swiss government wants to shorten reunification period for families

This content was published on May 1, 2024 Family members of people temporarily admitted to Switzerland should in future be able to join them after two years instead of three.

Read more: Migration: Swiss government wants to shorten reunification period for families More Rhaetian Railway celebrates record figures

This content was published on May 1, 2024 2023 was a record year for the Rhaetian Railway in several respects. Never before has the narrow-gauge railway in Graubünden, eastern Switzerland, transported so many passengers and cars.

Read more: Rhaetian Railway celebrates record figures More Lausanne robot can jump like an antelope

This content was published on May 1, 2024 A new four-legged robot with artificial intelligence can seamlessly change its gait.

Read more: Lausanne robot can jump like an antelope More Swiss CFOs much more optimistic despite global uncertainty

This content was published on May 1, 2024 The main concerns of business leaders in Switzerland are geopolitical uncertainty and the important trading partners Germany and China.

Read more: Swiss CFOs much more optimistic despite global uncertainty More May 1: Swiss unions see further improvements for workers

This content was published on May 1, 2024 Labour Day events are being held across Switzerland on Wednesday under the slogan“Premiums down, wages up!”.

Read more: May 1: Swiss unions see further improvements for workers More Record organ donation in Switzerland despite high rejection rates

This content was published on May 1, 2024 More organ donations were recorded in Switzerland in 2023 than ever before. This was despite a high rejection rate of 58% by surviving relatives.

Read more: Record organ donation in Switzerland despite high rejection rates More Ueli Steck's estate goes to Alpine Museum in Bern

This content was published on May 1, 2024 Seven years after the death of record-breaking Swiss mountain climber Ueli Steck, his estate is going to the Alpine Museum of Switzerland in Bern.

Read more: Ueli Steck's estate goes to Alpine Museum in Bern More Swiss justice minister hopes EU reform will reduce irregular migration

This content was published on Apr 30, 2024 The European Union's (EU) New Pact on Migration and Asylum aims to curb irregular migration within Schengen, Justice Minister Beat Jans said on Tuesday.

Read more: Swiss justice minister hopes EU reform will reduce irregular migration

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .