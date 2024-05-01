Honeywell To Acquire Civitanavi Systems Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Honeywell has revealed its intention to acquire the entire share capital of Civitanavi Systems .

Honeywell will initiate a voluntary tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Civitanavi for a purchase price of €6.30 per share in cash (an equity value of approximately €200 million at closing).

The acquisition will further strengthen Honeywell's capabilities to help its customers create autonomous operations in aircraft and other vehicles.

It also supports Honeywell's alignment of its portfolio around three compelling megatrends, including the future of aviation and automation.

Together with Civitanavi, Honeywell will be able to offer a broader set of technologies to its customers across the globe, whether they are traditional operators seeking to increase the autonomous capability of their existing fleets or are new entrants in the Advanced Air Mobility space.

