From Soundarya To Silk Smitha: Sandalwood Star Actresses Who Lived Short Spans, Leaving Lasting Legacy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These Kannada actresses left a lasting impact despite their brief careers: Soundarya tragically died in a plane crash at 32, Hemashree mysteriously passed away at 30, Silk Smitha ended her life at 35, Mebina Michael died in a car accident at 23, Manjula perished in a home accident at 32, Kalpana committed suicide at 36, and Padma Kumta died from a heart attack at 58.

Soundarya, a renowned actress in the South Indian film scene, met a tragic end in a plane crash while en route to a political convention at the pinnacle of her career. Her body was incinerated without a trace, marking the end of her life at just 32 years old (1972-2004).

Hemashree, known for her roles in Kannada films such as "Sirivanta," "Varsha," "Marma," "Ugragami," "Veera Parampare," and approximately 35 television serials, mysteriously passed away during a trip with her husband. She returned to Bangalore as a deceased person, departing at the tender age of 30.



Silk Smitha, the celebrated item dancer of South Indian cinema, was immensely popular. Her performances drew audiences to theatres solely to witness her dance. However, her life ended under mysterious circumstances at the age of 35 in 1996.



Mebina Michael gained fame after winning the 4th season of "Pyate Hudgir Halli Life" and was a prominent figure on Kannada television. She was slated to become a Tamil cinema heroine and was renowned for her modelling career. Tragically, Mebina perished in a car accident in 2020 at the age of 23.



Manjula, hailing from Tumkur, was a prolific actress during the 1970s and 1980s, appearing in over 100 films. Her life was cut short at the age of 32 in 1986 due to a gas stove explosion at her residence.



Kalpana, known as 'Minugu Taare,' captivated audiences during the early days of the Kannada film industry. She reportedly fell in love with the renowned director Puttanna Kanagal and ended her life in 1997 at the age of 36 at Sankeshwara's residence.



Padma Kumta, a veteran of the Kannada film scene, graced cinema screens for four decades. She earned the National Award for her performance in the film "Chomanadudi." However, tragedy struck during a shoot in 2017 when Padma collapsed and passed away from a heart attack at the age of 58.

