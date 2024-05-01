JPMorgan Chase CEO says don’t ‘lecture’ Indians on how to run their nation

(MENAFN) Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has voiced staunch support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, applauding his efforts in lifting millions out of poverty and implementing transformative policies. Speaking at an event in New York, Dimon emphasized Modi's remarkable achievements in tackling systemic challenges and driving economic growth in India.



Dimon lauded Modi's administration for its pivotal role in elevating 400 million people out of poverty, citing data from the 2023 Global Multidimensional Poverty Index. He commended Modi's initiatives, including the Aadhaar identification system and the provision of bank accounts to 700 million individuals, as instrumental in fostering financial inclusion and advancing socio-economic development.



However, Dimon criticized what he perceived as undue criticism from the "liberal press" and Western countries, noting a tendency to lecture India on various issues such as climate policy and governance. He questioned the validity of such critiques, particularly in light of India's substantial progress under Modi's leadership.



Furthermore, Dimon praised Modi's resilience and assertiveness in tackling entrenched problems such as corruption, highlighting the need for similar leadership qualities in other countries, including the United States. His remarks underscore the broader sentiment of admiration for Modi's leadership style and policy initiatives within certain segments of the global business community.



Dimon's endorsement of Modi's leadership comes amidst India's ongoing general elections, with Modi seeking a third term amidst a backdrop of rapid economic growth. As India continues to assert its position as a global economic powerhouse, Dimon's comments serve as a reminder of the importance of respecting the sovereignty and autonomy of nations in charting their own developmental trajectories.

