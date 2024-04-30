Future Electronics Hosted A Sugar Shack Lunch For Employees

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) April 30, 2024 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted a Sugar Shack-themed employee appreciation lunch.



Spring in Quebec is Maple Syrup season, and the harvest comes with numerous historic traditions. The iconic 'Sugar Shack' is a traditional brunch menu served at maple farms across the province.



Future Electronics believes its employees are the company's greatest asset. Numerous employee appreciation events are held throughout the year to give back to the hardworking teams.



On April 3rd, 2024, Future Electronics hosted a Sugar Shack-themed lunch to celebrate the arrival of spring. Employees gathered in the cafeteria to enjoy a delicious meal and sweet treats while taking some time to relax and catch up with colleagues.



On the menu was a traditional meal with maple ham, scrambled eggs or omelets, salted bacon crisps, and creton. A maple salmon option along with a vegan option of tofu scramble and veggie sausage was available to ensure no employee was left out due to dietary restrictions. Each employee's meal also included traditional sides such as pea soup, homefries and onions, maple beans, coleslaw and of course, maple syrup. A maple-themed dessert station included maple cookies, maple fudge, sponge taffy, and maple lollipops.



This was the second annual edition of this exciting lunch. Future Electronics is delighted to provide these fun and delicious experiences to its team members, and thanks those who were integral in the execution of this event.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the companyï¿1⁄2s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###



Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-5146947710

Url :-

