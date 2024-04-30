Distributed Energy Solutions Provider Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Uses Quality Toolkit And Financing Incentives To Help Clients Go Affordably Green

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Industrial and commercial buildings are responsible for a significant amount of the carbon emissions affecting the planet's climate, according to pollution experts

Correlate Energy Corp. is a distributed energy solutions company, focusing on the North American market, that is dedicated to helping client companies improve their energy use profiles, reducing emissions while maintaining their budgets

Correlate is strategically positioned to leverage government financial incentives on its clients' behalf, as well as offering an array of modern, targeted tools to achieve data-driven solutions The company currently has about $150 million of in-progress projects in various stages of development

The drive to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy use efficiency for corporate and government office buildings is increasingly driving strategy sessions on climate change, amid efforts to meet the goals of the past decade's UN-brokered Paris Agreement to battle carbon-based pollution worldwide.

In the European Union, where the ruling council announced earlier this month that it has formally adopted the more stringent climate plan regulations of its Energy Performance of Buildings Directive ( ), buildings account for about 40 percent of the league of states'...

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CIPI are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN