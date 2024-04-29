Future Electronics Hosted Cybersecurity Workshops In Rennes, France

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted two Cybersecurity workshops in Rennes, France. These events were part of the Company's initiative to bring local workshops to their partners across the country.



The online world is ever-evolving, with regulations constantly changing and new threats emerging. In the electronics industry, Cybersecurity is of the utmost importance for the manufacturing and distribution of electronic components.



To help their clients remain at the forefront of Cybersecurity, Future Electronics France launched a series of local workshops. On March 13th and 14th, 2024, two workshops were held in Rennes, France. The Cybersecurity workshop was so highly anticipated that a second date was added to accommodate all attendees.



Topics of the workshop included Cybersecurity standards and regulations; risk analysis and conformity assessment; Cybersecurity best practices; ARM Trustone and secure element; provisioning; securing Bluetooth; and secure LTE connection. The workshop was led by Future Electronics Advanced Engineers and Cybersecurity experts and external experts Ayman Khalil and Paul Gidon from Red Alert Labs.



Following the event, customers were able to book follow-up meetings with Future Electronics Cybersecurity experts to determine the right products and supplier solutions for their specific needs.



Future Electronics is proud to be a leader in electronic component Cybersecurity and a partner of choice. The Company looks forward to more local editions of this workshop.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information visit



