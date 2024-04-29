Swiss Spend CHF2.17 Billion On Sporting Goods

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) People in Switzerland spent CHF2.17 billion ($2.38 billion) on sporting goods last year. This was 1.5% less than in the previous year, according to Swisspo, the specialist agency for sporting goods in Switzerland.

Online retail grew by 1% and accounted for 28% of sales, as Swisspo reported on Monday. In 2019 – before the Covid-19 pandemic – the share of online sales in retail was significantly lower at 16%.

The running (up 0.3%) and leisure sports (up 1%) segments recorded the highest year-on-year growth in 2023, according to the press release. The outdoor and camping segment lost the most ground.

Sales in this area fell by 0.8% or CHF4.1 million. According to Swisspo, this was due to the boom during the pandemic – many people have now stocked up on the equipment they will need for several years.

For the current year, Swisspo expects sales to be comparable to 2023, according to the press release.

